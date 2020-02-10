James Curtis "Old Folks" Chesser, 90, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Nora Pearson Chesser.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty Greenwell; and two sons, David and Bruce Chesser.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens, both in Mount Washington.
Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 11, 2020