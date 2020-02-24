James David "J.D." Whitney, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born on Aug. 30, 1938, in Boston, to the late Virgil and Addie Hall Whitney. He was a self-employed homebuilder, loved fishing, boating and Nascar (especially Bill Elliott era). J.D. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Wickland Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a true follower of Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Burns Whitney, a son, David (Tammi) Whitney, of Bardstown; three daughters, Vicki (J. Norris) Curtsinger, of Shepherdsville, Pam (Greg) Montgomery, of Bardstown, Cindy Hardeman, of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Louise Young, of Cox's Creek, Linda Welch, of Bardstown; a brother, Carl Ray Whitney, of Campbellsville; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 3-8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy go to the American Diabetes Association.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 25, 2020