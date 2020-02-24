James David "J.D." Whitney (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James David "J.D." Whitney.
Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James David "J.D." Whitney, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born on Aug. 30, 1938, in Boston, to the late Virgil and Addie Hall Whitney. He was a self-employed homebuilder, loved fishing, boating and Nascar (especially Bill Elliott era). J.D. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Wickland Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a true follower of Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Burns Whitney, a son, David (Tammi) Whitney, of Bardstown; three daughters, Vicki (J. Norris) Curtsinger, of Shepherdsville, Pam (Greg) Montgomery, of Bardstown, Cindy Hardeman, of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Louise Young, of Cox's Creek, Linda Welch, of Bardstown; a brother, Carl Ray Whitney, of Campbellsville; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 3-8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy go to the American Diabetes Association.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.