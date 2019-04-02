James Donald "Donnie" Russell, 77, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehab and Wellness Center. He was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Lebanon, was a self-employed truck driver in the air freight industry, an avid U of L fan, member of Elk Lodge and Moose Lodge, and of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Helen Russell; three brothers, Bernard, Herbert and Tommy Russell; and three sisters, Karen Jean Russell, Diane Mattingly and Linda Hayes.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Stuart) Thomas, of Bardstown; three sons, Kerry Russell, of Lebanon, Kevin (Sandy) Russell, of Bardstown, and Kris (Missy) Russell, of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Amanda Cox, Michael and Christopher Thomas, Ally, Lizzy, and Topher Russell; three great-grandchildren, Kavan and Olivia Cox and Oakley Thomas; a brother, Carl (Theresa) Russell, of Bardstown; three sisters, Sandy (Rafe) Spalding and Janice (Andy) Gribbins, both of Lebanon, and Patty (Billie) Edelen, of Loretto; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Charles Catholic Church, with burial in St. Charles Cemetery. The Rev. David Naylor will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, with a prayer service at 8 p.m. and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home and is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2019