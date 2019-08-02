James Edward "Jim" Hook, 77, of Fredericktown, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 2, 1942, to the late Charles and Mary Martin Hook. Jim was a former employee of Bowling Roofing Company, a member of local No. 106 and of the Catholic faith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iona Rooks Hook; and a brother, Billy Hook.
Jim is survived by two sons, Jim Hook Jr. of Markleville, Ind., John Hook of Mount Washington; two daughters, Susan (Tom) Chambless and Karen Jones, both of Bardstown; three sisters; three brothers; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with interment in Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 3, 2019