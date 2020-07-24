1/
James Frederick "Fred" Mattingly
{ "" }
James Frederick "Fred" Mattingly, 77, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.?He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, the New Haven Optimist Club, and a former employee of Bird Inc.?He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lee and Emily Mattingly; a son, Scott Mattingly; along with siblings, Charles Leo, Joseph Benedict, and William Paul Mattingly and Mary Geneva Woods.?He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Clark Mattingly; a son, Greg Mattingly (Missy); grandchildren, Lexy Peake, Jayden Mattingly, Gannon Mattingly, Ali Rogers, Trevor Pike, Dawn Newton, Kaleb Newton, Demmi Mattingly, Brent Mattingly and Katie Lester; a great-granddaughter, Karmen Rogers; along with two sisters-in-law, Wanda Werner and Eula Taylor and three brothers-in -law, Tony (Pat), Allen and Jerome Clark.?The funeral Mass was celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Homeis in charge of arrangements

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
