James G. "Jim" Mattingly, 88, of Loretto, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 8, 1931, in St. Francis to the late Ollie and Amelda Cross Mattingly. After serving in the U. S. Air Force, Jim returned to Marion County and subsequently married Gertrude Lee of Calvary to whom he was married for 39 years until her death in 1995.
He was also predeceased by his siblings Harold, Joe and Jellema Mattingly.
As a manufactured housing inspector for both the state and federal government, Jim traveled the United States and enjoyed all parts of the country. However, he was always happiest back home on his little farm - gardening, hunting, fishing, mowing and working his puzzles. He was a master plumber and an expert handyman and was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family.
He leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Sharon Mattingly, of Prospect, Gary Mattingly (Rita), of Loretto, Vickie Inghram (Troy), of Taylorsville, Jeanne Simms (Dennis), of Bardstown, and Angie Mattingly, of Loretto; four grandchildren, Jessica Martin (Michael), Jonathan Mattingly (Katie), Kristin Simms and Christian Simms; three great-grandchildren, Raylan Martin and Ethan and Adalee Mattingly; six stepgrandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Bernice Donahue and Imogene Didelot, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., and Beatrice Purtiller, of Louisville; nieces and nephews, in-laws and many friends. He will be greatly missed but is finally back to his heavenly home rejoining family and friends.
The family would particularly like to thank Lisa Culver and Martha Wheatley, as well as Val, Keisha and the rest of the staff of Legacy for the loving and compassionate care over the last couple of years.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Brian Lamberson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or the donor's favorite charity.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Mattingly, Christian Simms, Michael Martin, Derek Inghram, Beth Ballard and Johnny Gootee.
Honorary pallbearers are Jessica Martin, Kristin Simms, Chris Ballard, Lance Ballard, Luke Inghram and Jamie Kling.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Face masks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.
Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was also predeceased by his siblings Harold, Joe and Jellema Mattingly.
As a manufactured housing inspector for both the state and federal government, Jim traveled the United States and enjoyed all parts of the country. However, he was always happiest back home on his little farm - gardening, hunting, fishing, mowing and working his puzzles. He was a master plumber and an expert handyman and was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family.
He leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Sharon Mattingly, of Prospect, Gary Mattingly (Rita), of Loretto, Vickie Inghram (Troy), of Taylorsville, Jeanne Simms (Dennis), of Bardstown, and Angie Mattingly, of Loretto; four grandchildren, Jessica Martin (Michael), Jonathan Mattingly (Katie), Kristin Simms and Christian Simms; three great-grandchildren, Raylan Martin and Ethan and Adalee Mattingly; six stepgrandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Bernice Donahue and Imogene Didelot, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., and Beatrice Purtiller, of Louisville; nieces and nephews, in-laws and many friends. He will be greatly missed but is finally back to his heavenly home rejoining family and friends.
The family would particularly like to thank Lisa Culver and Martha Wheatley, as well as Val, Keisha and the rest of the staff of Legacy for the loving and compassionate care over the last couple of years.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Brian Lamberson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or the donor's favorite charity.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Mattingly, Christian Simms, Michael Martin, Derek Inghram, Beth Ballard and Johnny Gootee.
Honorary pallbearers are Jessica Martin, Kristin Simms, Chris Ballard, Lance Ballard, Luke Inghram and Jamie Kling.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Face masks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.
Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.