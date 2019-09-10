James "Denny" Gant, 61, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born Oct. 4, 1957, in Louisville, was an employee for Commonwealth Dodge in Louisville, and was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Stacey Hall Gant, of Cox's Creek; a son, James Steven Gant; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Gant; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 11, 2019