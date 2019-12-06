James Graig Glisson, 77, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Signature Health in Taylorsville from complications from Parkinson's. He was an Air Force veteran, retired from Winston Industries, was a member of Bloomfield Christian Church and the Bloomfield Lions Club, was a volunteer at Bloomfield Fire Departments in the 70s, active in the Bloomfield Tobacco Festival, and served on the Bloomfield Town Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Glisson and Louise Chapman; stepfather, Herbert J. Chapman; and a sister, Rita Glisson.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Miles Glisson, of Bloomfield; two sons, Michael J. Glisson (Laura), of Festus, Mo., and Patrick C. Glisson (Amy), of Louisville; and five grandchildren.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Keith Tilford will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 7, 2019