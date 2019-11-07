James H. "Jimmy" Crume II, 72, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Nelson County, an electrician and farmer, Army National Guard Veteran, and a member of Botland Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Hugh and Ruby Blacketer Crume; and nephew, Josh Crume.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Joe) Smith, of Bloomfield; a son, James H. "Jamie" Crume III, of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Andrew Smith and Alexandra "Alex" Smith; two brothers, John (Judy) Crume, and Tom (Nadine) Crume, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be 6 p.m. Saturday November 9, at Barlow Funeral Home, with private inurnment in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery. Brother Joe Brown will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 – 6 pm Saturday November 9 at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Botland Christian Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 8, 2019