James H. "Jimmy" Crume II (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. "Jimmy" Crume II.
Service Information
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James H. "Jimmy" Crume II, 72, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Nelson County, an electrician and farmer, Army National Guard Veteran, and a member of Botland Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Hugh and Ruby Blacketer Crume; and nephew, Josh Crume.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Joe) Smith, of Bloomfield; a son, James H. "Jamie" Crume III, of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Andrew Smith and Alexandra "Alex" Smith; two brothers, John (Judy) Crume, and Tom (Nadine) Crume, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be 6 p.m. Saturday November 9, at Barlow Funeral Home, with private inurnment in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery. Brother Joe Brown will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 – 6 pm Saturday November 9 at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Botland Christian Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.