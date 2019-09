James H. Stone, 94, of Chaplin, passed away at 2:26 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.He was born in Alabama on Jan. 24, 1925, to the late Walter Byron and Lillian Odelle Homcombe Stone.He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God, a World War II Navy veteran and a retired employee of General Electric Company of Louisville.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Robbie Chesser Stone, on July 4, 2003; five sisters, Grace Hester, Vaudene Evetts, Gerry Overstratton, Faye Henuver and Jo Ann Helm and four brothers, Manuel, Arlen, Herschel and Preston Stone.Survivors include his wife, Shirley Chesser Stone; a daughter, Julie Keeter (Frank) of Bardstown; two sons, James Allen Stone of Bardstown and Keith Stone (Ana) of Willisburg; a step-son, Harold Chesser (Pam ) of Willisburg; five granddaughters, Jill Benningfield, Brandy Jo Hobbs, Nikki Prewitt, Angel Stone, Shandy Keeter Jarrell; five grandsons, Kristopher Stone, Matthew Stone, Brandon Stone, Ryan Dadisman and Derek Keeter; fourteen great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Baize, Jackie Morgan and Brenda Fuller and three brothers, Terrell Stone of North Carolina, Kenneth Stone of Hawaii and Bebe Stone.The funeral was 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Willisburg Church of God with the Rev. Mark Speakman, the church pastor, officiating. He was assisted by the Rev. Mavis Bennett.Burial was in High View Cemetery at Chaplin.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.