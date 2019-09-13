James H Stone (1925 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Willisburg Church of God
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Willisburg Church of God
Obituary
James H. Stone, 94, of Chaplin, passed away at 2:26 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
He was born in Alabama on Jan. 24, 1925, to the late Walter Byron and Lillian Odelle Homcombe Stone.
He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God, a World War II Navy veteran and a retired employee of General Electric Company of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Robbie Chesser Stone, on July 4, 2003; five sisters, Grace Hester, Vaudene Evetts, Gerry Overstratton, Faye Henuver and Jo Ann Helm and four brothers, Manuel, Arlen, Herschel and Preston Stone.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Chesser Stone; a daughter, Julie Keeter (Frank) of Bardstown; two sons, James Allen Stone of Bardstown and Keith Stone (Ana) of Willisburg; a step-son, Harold Chesser (Pam ) of Willisburg; five granddaughters, Jill Benningfield, Brandy Jo Hobbs, Nikki Prewitt, Angel Stone, Shandy Keeter Jarrell; five grandsons, Kristopher Stone, Matthew Stone, Brandon Stone, Ryan Dadisman and Derek Keeter; fourteen great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Baize, Jackie Morgan and Brenda Fuller and three brothers, Terrell Stone of North Carolina, Kenneth Stone of Hawaii and Bebe Stone.
The funeral was 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Willisburg Church of God with the Rev. Mark Speakman, the church pastor, officiating. He was assisted by the Rev. Mavis Bennett.
Burial was in High View Cemetery at Chaplin.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 15, 2019
