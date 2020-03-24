James Irvin Vittitow Sr., 88, of New Haven, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 11, 1932, to the late Eugene and Lillian Smith Vittitow of Athertonville, Kentucky.
He was a lifetime member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, he was a Korean War veteran, a member of the optimist club and the Knights of Columbus Council 2208, and also a member of the fish & game club.
He retired from Joseph E. Seagram's & Sons Distillery after 37 years of service. He was also a farmer and raised a fine garden that he shared with his family and friends.
Irvin was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was also in charge of maintaining the " squirrel population on North Spalding Road." He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Joseph Howard Vittitow; and siblings, Nancy Mattingly, of Leitchfield, Fred, Harold and Paul Vittitow.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Howard Vittitow, of New Haven, three sons, Irvin Jr. (Linda) Vittitow, of Elizabethtown, Danny (Tammy) Vittitow, of New Haven, and Charlie (Michelle) Vittitow, of Raywick; four grandchildren, Madeline, Meredith, Isabella and Patrick Vittitow, two stepgrandchildren, Amber and Devin Ballard; two sisters, Jean Boone, of Bardstown, and Martha Bullock, of Howardstown, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus it will be a private service for the immediate family at St. Catherine Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kindness during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to St. Catherine School or to Hosparus of Nelson County.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 25, 2020