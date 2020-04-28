James Isiah "Jamie" Keene III, 32, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 29, 1987, in Nelson County to Marilyn Gerton and James Isiah Keene Jr. He was an employee of American Fuji Seal and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. Jamie was a loving father who loved to play sports with his sons and spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rose Marie Stone and James Isiah Keene Sr.; and two uncles, David Leon Gerton and Phillip Dewayne Keene.
He is survived by two sons, James Isiah Keene IV and Tameron Leon Keene, both of Louisville; his mother, Marilyn Gerton Keene, of Bardstown; his father, James Isiah (Lori) Keene Jr., of Bardstown; his brother, Jordan Keene, of Lexington; his maternal grandparents, James E. and Jane Gerton, of Springfield, his stepbrother, Jared Murphy, of Bardstown; his stepsister, Lynn Murphy, of Louisville; two half-sisters, Dee Reed and Priscilla Reed, both of Newark, N.J.; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral services will be private.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 29, 2020