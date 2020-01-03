James Jackson Mahoney, 76, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Fredrick and Anna Mae Davis Mahoney.
Survivors include three daughters, Shelly Mahoney, Dosie Mahoney Smith and Shasta Mahoney McCubbins.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Lebanon Junction with the Rev. Randal Austin Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and after 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
