James Larry Lyvers, 71, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his residence following a battle with cancer.

Larry was born and raised in Samuels. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 40 years making bourbon. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his best buddies, Gary Stallings and John Downs. His fried eggs were unrivaled, and he'd feed folks until they were overfull. Larry was big-hearted and open-handed, especially when it came to his grandkids, who he spoiled as much as possible. To Larry, friends were family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny Lyvers and Ruth (Thurman) Lyvers; and a brother, Tommy Lyvers.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Theresa (Baker) Lyvers; a son, Pat Lyvers (Angie), of Hodgenville; daughters, Amy Lyvers and Robin Lyvers Wood (Joe) both of Bardstown; grandchildren, Andy Lyvers-Rouse (Rachel), Selena Lyvers-Rouse, Lauren Newton, Ailyn Wood and Briley Wood; brothers, Danny Lyvers and Phillip Lyvers; and sisters, Gail Lyvers and Shirley Heath.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made in his honor to the Flaget Cancer Center through Project Hope at

