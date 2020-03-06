James Michael Crowe Sr., 72, of Bardstown, went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Kindred-Jewish Hospital in Louisville with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Kenneth Eugene and Betty Jean Carson Crowe. He was an Army veteran with a purple heart, a medal of courage, and three accommodations of outstanding performance. After his military service, he retired from Baylor Intermodal Trucking Company. He was a member of Faith Fellowship in Bardstown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Renee Crowe; a grandson, Austin Crowe; and a brother, Jerry Crowe.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Paula Sue Culver Crowe, of Bardstown, four sons, J. Michael Crowe, of Lebanon Junction, Brian (Marti) Crowe, of Arizona, Matt Crowe, of Lawrenceburg, Shawn (Amber) Crowe, of Bardstown; a daughter, Krista (Jesse) White, of Lebanon Junction; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, John Crowe; a sister, Judy Pietsmeyer; and a sister-in-law, Jean Crowe, all of Columbus, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be at noon Tuesday, March 10, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, with the Rev. James Carrol officiating. Burial will follow in the Marshall family cemetery in New Haven.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Monday March 9, at the funeral home and will continue after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, until the time of the funeral.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 7, 2020