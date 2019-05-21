Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Service 6:30 PM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Powers "Dude" Graham, 91, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Radcliff Veterans Center. He was born May 27, 1927, in Fairfield. He was a retired parole officer and real estate broker, founder and first president of the Kentucky Parole Officers Association, a World War II navy veteran and at age 17 attended Naval Gunnery School at Sampson, N.Y. for 16 weeks and then assigned to U.S. Naval Anti-Aircraft Training Center at Prices Neck, Rhode Island. After graduation, the Commander who rated Mr. Graham said, "at 17 I was one of the youngest Petty Officers in the Navy and he was sure at 17 I was the youngest Gunnery Instructor." He was a 66-year member of the American Legion, life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled Veterans, 61-year member of Robinson Masonic Lodge of Louisville and Duvall Masonic Lodge of Bardstown, a member of Kosair Shrine and a Kentucky Colonel. He was appointed by Jerry Falwell to serve on the Board of Regents of Liberty University, and was graduate of Transylvania College where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Alexander and Bessie Caldwell Graham; six brothers, Henry, Milton, Billy, Davis, Alan and Dr. James B. Graham; and five sisters, Kitty Ann Graham, Lena O'Brien, Jenny Bruce Barbre, Mildred Franklin Graham and Peggye Buzick.

He is survived by his wife, Norma R. Graham, of Bardstown; son, Bruce (Tara) Graham, of Louisville; two step-daughters, Kathy (Johnny) Thompson and Lisa (Bob) Filiatreau; a brother, Dr. Jerry Graham of Huntsville, Ala.; a granddaughter, Amber; a great-granddaughter, Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Gann will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, and 9-10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Barlow Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

