James Raphael "Jim" Mahoney, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven Oct. 17, 1939, to the late Kent and Mary Dawson Mahoney. He was a loving husband, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He retired from Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Mahoney.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Sims Mahoney; four brothers, Ken (Kay) Mahoney, of Summerville S.C., Dick Mahoney, of Melbourne, Fla., Allie Mahoney, of New Haven, and Bill (Sue) Mahoney, of New Haven; one sister, Dorothy Ann Hall, of Bardstown; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial in church cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.
Visitation is after 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 30, 2019