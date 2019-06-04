James Richard House, 48, of Boston, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his sister's residence in Magnolia. He was born Aug. 11, 1970, in Bardstown. He was a longtime employee for Boone's Butcher Shop, where he met many customers, who over time, became friends. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle, and was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Arthur House.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Carter House, of Boston; a sister, Peggy (David) Webb, of Magnolia; a brother, Michael (Amanda) House, of Boston; five nieces and nephews, David Austin Webb, April Marie Webb, Anna Lee Webb, Cora MicKay House and Emily LeeAnn House; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Nelsonville Cemetery. Brother Robert Heid will officiate. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 5, 2019