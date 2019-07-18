James Roy "Junior" Rogers, 92, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 21, 1927, in Balltown to the late Roy Layton and Mary Corrine Rogers. James Roy was a retired employee of Barton 1792 Distillery for 45 years, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and was an Army Air Force Veteran of World War II.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth Rogers; and two brothers, Bobby and Earl Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Kays Rogers; three sons, Randy (Mikkie) Rogers, of Fairfield, Wayne Rogers, of Bloomfield, Keith Rogers, of Bardstown; a stepson, Doug (Cheryl) Cornett; a stepdaughter, Diana (Steve) Leachman, both of Bardstown, his sister, Anna Faye (Mickey) Wilhite, of Cox's Creek; three brothers, Frank Rogers, and Johnny (Shirley) Rogers, both of Bardstown, and Anthony Lee (Clara Jean) Rogers, of Balltown; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home,, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 19, after 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 19, 2019