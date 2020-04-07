James Russell "Joe" Clark, 90, of New Haven, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Nelson County. He was a farmer and a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Hunt Clark; his father and mother, George Russell and Mary Ethel Murphy Clark; two sisters, Mary Emma Donahue and Mildred Brown; and three brothers, Leon, Louis and George Russell Clark Jr.
Survivors include one sister, Mary Susan Richmond of Louisville; one brother, Kenneth Clark of Shepherdsville; one sister-in-law, Donna Clark of Bardstown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. Deacon Donald Coulter presided. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 8, 2020