On the afternoon of Monday, April 27, 2020, James Thomas 'Tom' Barbour, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64.Tom was born on May 9, 1955, in Louisville, to James Barrett 'J.B.' and Lillian O'Nan Barbour. He attended St Ann School and graduated from Nelson County High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1973, served in Vietnam, and retired in 2007. He worked as maintenance supervisor at Barton Brands (1792 Distillery), from 1985, until he retired in 2019. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Bardstown.On August 14, 1982, he married Jan Mandola Burke, and became a dad to her eight children. They welcomed three daughters together over the next two years.Tom was a stranger to none and a friend to all. He loved the Lord and his family more than anything else. He was the most generous person, and never let anyone knowingly go without. He was passionate about his farm and looked forward to the day he could live there permanently. He spent much of his free time there, cultivating the land and friendships with the locals, and raising cattle. He loved nothing more than sitting on his front porch with a cup of hot apple cider, reading his Bible; and looking at the stars. He regularly reminded us to "trust God" and he did his best to live by those words. There were few things Tom hadn't done; and even mastered: from bronc riding to hiking the Appalachian Trail, and so many things in between. He loved to travel and had seen much of the world. But at heart, he was a simple man and desired nothing more than to live a quiet life with his family nearby.Tom was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Barbour; his sisters, Lillian Patricia Barbour, Ann Hoke, Sr. Maria (Jane Barbour) of Sisters of Charity of Nazareth; a daughter, Amy Burke; and grandsons, Timothy Burke, David Alfaro and Joshua Burke.He is survived by his wife, Jan Barbour; his children, Athena (Warren) Kesselring; Pamela Alfaro; Genevieve (Jared) Stone; Kathleen (Larry) Hausman; Michael Burke; Patrick Burke; Mary Angela (Dean) DiDario; Anne Marie (Chris) Wedin; Matthew (Michelle) Burke; David Burke; his mother, Lillian Barbour; brothers, John Barbour and Donald Barbour; sisters, Virginia Turner and Mary Catharine (Don) Haas; 34 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

