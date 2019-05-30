James William "Jim" Lucas, 76, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Thomas Lucas, Sr. and Margaret Pauline Lucas.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Daniels Lucas; and a daughter, Lori Lucas Davis.
The funeral will be at noon Saturday, June 1, at First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville with Dr. Steve McSwain officiating.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the church.
Kappel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 31, 2019