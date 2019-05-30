James William "Jim" Lucas

Service Information
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Shepherdsville , KY
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Shepherdsville , KY
View Map
Obituary
James William "Jim" Lucas, 76, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Thomas Lucas, Sr. and Margaret Pauline Lucas.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Daniels Lucas; and a daughter, Lori Lucas Davis.
The funeral will be at noon Saturday, June 1, at First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville with Dr. Steve McSwain officiating.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the church.
Kappel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 31, 2019
