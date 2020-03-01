James William Ritchie (1964 - 2020)
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Obituary
James William Ritchie, 55, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East. He was born March 29, 1964, in Nelson County and worked for Smith Brothers Trucking for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Ritchie; and a sister, Missy Ritchie.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jade and Jewel Ritchie, both of Bardstown; significant other, Carol Carey, of Bardstown; his mother Geneva Ritchie, of Chaplin; two sisters, Beverly Ritchie, of Loretto and Julie Thacker (Harold), of Chaplin; friend and mother of his two daughters, Paula Travis, of Bardstown.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday March 2, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery. The Rev. Tobe Yankey will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 3, 2020
