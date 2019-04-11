Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jane Marie Clark, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Nelson County to the late Charles Roy and Mary Marie Newton. She loved having visitors, dancing and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert "J.R." Clark; three sisters, Cecilia Mattingly, Margaret Hagan and Louise Clark; three brothers, Jack Newton, Roy Newton Jr. and Harold Newton.

Survivors include nine children, Jim Clark, Kendall Clark (Paula) and Missy Clark, all of Greenbriar, Wanda Sims (Mark), of New Haven, Janice Burba (Mike), of Bardstown, Gary Clark (Theresa Ann), Neal Clark, Carol Mattingly (Kenny) and Rita Sims (Alan), all of Holy Cross; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Kurt Sims, Chad Burba, Gary Clark, Jr., Derek Mattingly, Jared Mattingly and Cody Clark. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Donella Grider, Valerie Cambron, Shanna Sims, Carrie Clark, Jill Edelen, Christy Boone, Brittany Ballard and Cassie Clark.

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201

