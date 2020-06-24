Jane Marie Osborn Mudd, 88, died June 22, 2020, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Loretto. Born in Lebanon on July 21, 1931, to Anita Porter Osborn and William Osborn, Jane lived most of her life in Bardstown, where she was a member of the St. Joseph's Altar Society, St. Joseph's Parish, the Stephen Foster Music Club and numerous bridge and Scrabble clubs.

She was the former developer and director of the St. Joseph Learning Center. This accomplishment gave her great satisfaction and reward and was surpassed only by her pride in her children and grandchildren.

Jane was a remarkable woman in many ways. She left college to marry and start a family, but completed her bachelor's degree after her children were grown, and, at the age of 60, received her Master's Degree in Education.

Jane was preceeded in death by her parents, William Osborn, Anita Porter Osborn Caldwell and James A Caldwell.

She is survived by her children, Lenny Mudd (Helen Mudd), Angela Mudd (Clyde Simmons), Rob Mudd (Kate Waller), Sharon Mudd (Tom Balinski), Sheila Poore (Phil Poore) and Mary Bernadette Mudd; her ex-husband, Leonard Mudd, with whom she has maintained a friendship for more than 70 years; her grandchildren, Stephen Mudd, Kristi Dunn, Kimberly Mudd-Fegett, Kate Mudd Broaddus, Colin Simmons, Sarah Litke, Will Daniel Mudd Simmons, Benjamin A. Mudd, Nicholas A. Mudd, Isaac Porter Mudd Balinski, Holly Poore, and Jennifer Mudd-Walker, and great-grandchildren, Elliot Keeling, Zander Keeling, Cole Fegett, Callie Simmons, William Litke, and Catherine Litke.

The funeral for Jane will include public visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Barlow Funeral Home, 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd, in Bardstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday in the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, 310 West Stephen Foster Ave., in Bardstown. The Rev. Bill Hammer and the Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.

A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A private burial will be at St. Augustine Cemetery, Lebanon KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Loretto Motherhouse, Nerinx, KY, or the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Due to COVID-19, mask are suggested and social distancing is recommended.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

