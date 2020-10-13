1/1
Jane Ray Jury
1927 - 2020
Jane Ray Jury, 93, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 10, 1927, in Cox's Creek to the late Roy and Anna Wright Foster. Mrs. Jury was a former secretary for the Bardstown United Methodist Church, a homemaker, former member of the Bardstown Garden Club and was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jury; a brother, Roy Foster; and a great-granddaughter, Ally Reinle.
She is survived by her two sons, David (Tammy) Jury, of Florence, and Ray (Margaret) Jury, of Bardstown; a brother, William Foster, of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Bardstown United Methodist Church with Bro. Phil Bradley officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, and will continue Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bardstown United Methodist Church.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
