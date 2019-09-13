Janice Lynne Hagan

Service Information
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY
40051
(502)-549-3629
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Obituary
Janice Lynne Hagan, 61, of Hodgenville, formerly of New Haven, passed away Sept. 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was an employee of Metalsa and a Catholic by faith.
She is survived by her children, Isaac, Toby and Sacha Downs; her mother, Margaret Hagan; one brother; four sisters; along with a grandson, Garrett Downs.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Catherine Catholic Church, with burial to follow in St. Catherine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven.
Online condolences may be left at www.jlgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 14, 2019
