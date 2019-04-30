Janice Richards, SCN, 79, died Sunday, April 28, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
A visitation and prayer service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.
Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 1, 2019