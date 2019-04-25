Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jannifer Ann Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jannifer Ann Jones, 57, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home with Hospice Care surrounded by family and friends. She was born July 4, 1961.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Rachel Burns; a brother-in-law, Mark Jones; and two nephews, Brandon "Biscuit" Kays and Jeremy Brown.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Scott Jones; a daughter, Kelly Smith (Troy), of Springfield; a son, Chris Jones (Sara), of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Tyler Simpson (Kelsey), Tristan Byrn, Daisha Richards, Janna Simpson and Eathan Jones; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Izabell Simpson; her mother and father-in-law, Marlene "Grammy' Jones and Everette "Jonesie" Jones; a brother, Vernon Ray Burns (Marcy); three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her two fur babies, Brownie and Jack.

There will be a celebration of life in her memory on July 6 in Botland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jannifer Jones Memorial Fund at Chemco Federal Credit Union.

