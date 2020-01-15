Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Prebble Schepker. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Prebble Schepker, 44, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born June 1, 1975, in Louisville, and worked as a technical writer for Resideo in Louisville for 18 years.

Jason was a member of The Peoples Church, and a computer whiz. He graduated from ITT Tech with an Associate's Degree in Electronics and Computer Science in 2001. He was 2nd in his class, with honors, and had a 4.0 GPA. He enjoyed editing family photos and making memorable collections for everyone; tinkering in his workshop, which he was very proud of, off-roading with family and friends, deer hunting, and was very artistic. Jason was a friendly giant with an unforgettable laugh. He had a heart of gold, and was very kind, loyal, trustworthy, and always wanted the attention to go to his family before he took care of himself. He was very selfless.He had a rare blood type that allowed him to donate blood often and saved many infants in the NICU because of those donations. His final gift of life was being an organ donor and with his donation, he saved 70-plus lives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Francis Schepker Jr.; father-in-law, Gilbert Leon Milburn; brother-in-law, Gil Milburn; and sister-in-law, Emma Paige Milburn.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Schepker of Bardstown; son, Gabriel Paul Schepker of Bardstown; mother, Vivian Schepker of Bardstown; two brothers, Nick Schepker and Lynn Cheser both of Bardstown; brother-in-law, Pat Puckett of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Dee Ann Milburn of Oklahoma City, OK, Tabitha Schepker, and Susan Puckett both of Bardstown; four nephews, Nathan Puckett, Michael Puckett, Quentin Schepker, and Jonathan Lydian; niece, Amelia Schepker; mother-in-law, Nancy Milburn; grandmother, Pat Pulver; the Raisor Ave Family, and many beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles.

His funeral will be 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Pastor Josh Bunch will officiate. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Norton's Children's Hospital, , and/or The Peoples Church Missions.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

