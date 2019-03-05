Jazzlynn Raye Bonza, infant, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital after birth.
She is survived by her parents, Michael and Sina Bonza; two sisters, Madyson and Carrley; and four brothers, Michael, Matthew, Carson, and Oliver-Quincy.
Services were held privately.
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
