Jean Foreman May, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Harrison Springs Health Center in Corydon, Indiana. She was the daughter of William and Ione May, born in Danville, Kentucky on May 3, 1942. She grew up in Bardstown, KY and graduated from Bardstown High School in 1960. She attended Western Kentucky University and graduated with a Degree in Art Education. She taught art in the Louisville Public School System and worked as a secretary in Louisville, KY. She then moved to Montgomery, AL and worked in the Office of the Lt. Governor of AL and other secretarial positions.After receiving a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice and Public Safety from Auburn University at Montgomery, she returned to Kentucky and ended her career working in the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General for more than 19 years. She finished her years as the Librarian of the Department's Law Library. She retired to Bardstown in 2008. Her greatest interest was in creative arts and painting. She enjoyed shopping, loved Classic Movies, and was an avid fan of the University of KentuckyShe is survived by her brother, John Darrell May, of Owensboro; a sister, Anne May (John) Hamilton, of Bardstown; a brother, William Albert May, of Lexington, and Marybeth May (Dennis) Stork, of Corydon, Ind.; one nephew, Leo Haydon Hamilton, of Singapore; and two nieces, Sharon May Paulson, of Elgin, Ill., and Mary Ruth Hamilton Picou, of New Orleans; two great-nieces, Paige Paulson, of Elgin, Ill., and Audrey Hamilton, of Singapore; and two great-nephews, Ethan Bruce Erhardt and Aaron Vaughn Erhardt, of New Orleans.Her services will be private with an interment in the Bardstown Cemetery. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 2, 2020

