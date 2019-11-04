Jean Vessels, SCN, 94, (formerly Sister Jane Louise) died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Nazareth Home, Louisville.
Visitation and prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Nazareth Home Chapel with Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. and welcoming prayer at 2 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Chapel. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery immediately following the Nazareth welcoming prayer.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 5, 2019