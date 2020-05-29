Jennifer Paige Mayo Crowe, 53, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 7, 1966, in Winchester. She retired from Sansbury Infirmary, grew up in Lebanon, and was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Mayo and Jenny Mayo Deep.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Crowe, of Bardstown; three daughters, Nicole Thompson (Josh), Natalie Calvert (Scotty), and Madison Crowe, all of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lance Thompson, Evan Thompson and O'Malley Calvert; three brothers, Chris Mayo, of Bardstown, Tim Mayo (Mindy), and Dennis Mayo, both of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews; and a great-niece.
The funeral was 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Dominick Cemetery. Dr. Matt Hubbard officiated. Memorial contributions may go to Jennifer Crowe Fund in care of her husband Mark.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Mayo and Jenny Mayo Deep.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Crowe, of Bardstown; three daughters, Nicole Thompson (Josh), Natalie Calvert (Scotty), and Madison Crowe, all of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lance Thompson, Evan Thompson and O'Malley Calvert; three brothers, Chris Mayo, of Bardstown, Tim Mayo (Mindy), and Dennis Mayo, both of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews; and a great-niece.
The funeral was 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Dominick Cemetery. Dr. Matt Hubbard officiated. Memorial contributions may go to Jennifer Crowe Fund in care of her husband Mark.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from May 29 to May 30, 2020.