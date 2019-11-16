Jeremy Case (1999 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Jeremy Case, 20, of Bloomfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Texas. He was born on July 12, 1999, in Bardstown. He was a landscaper.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Adam Case.
He is survived by his father, Orville Case, of Bloomfield; his mother, Kathy Case, of Mabank, Texas; four brothers, John Michael Case, of Hawaii, Orville Justin Case, of Bloomfield, Harrison McKenny, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Billy Ray Jones, of Morehead; and a sister, Regina McIntosh.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Open Door Christian Church in Bloomfield with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Pastor Mavis Bennett will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Open Door Christian Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 17, 2019
