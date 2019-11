Jeremy Case, 20, of Bloomfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Texas. He was born on July 12, 1999, in Bardstown. He was a landscaper.He was preceded in death by his brother, Adam Case.He is survived by his father, Orville Case, of Bloomfield; his mother, Kathy Case, of Mabank, Texas; four brothers, John Michael Case, of Hawaii, Orville Justin Case, of Bloomfield, Harrison McKenny, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Billy Ray Jones, of Morehead; and a sister, Regina McIntosh.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Open Door Christian Church in Bloomfield with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Pastor Mavis Bennett will officiate.Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Open Door Christian Church. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.