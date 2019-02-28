Jerome Winslow Brinner, 83, of Cox's Creek, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Shepherdsville to the late John W. and Belinda Bogard Brinner. Jerome retired from Jim Beam Distillery as a messenger and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Winslow Brinner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Karr Brinner; a son, Stephen Brinner; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by eight daughters, Debbie (Austin) Mattingly, Gail (Charlie) Mudd, Bonnie (Joe Hutchins) Nally, all of Bardstown, Marilyn Price, of Bardstown, Sandy (Wesley) Yates, of Shepherdsville, Laurie Jones, of Bardstown, Pam (Jude) Nally, of New Haven, and Katie Brinner, of San Diego; two sons, Gary Shain, of Bardstown, Ricky (Rita) Shain, of Lexington; two sisters, Janice Carrico, of Oklahoma, and Bea Hatfield, of Bardstown; 25 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Buckles officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 1, 2019