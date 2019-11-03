Jerry Glenn Smith, 68, of Cox's Creek, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Nelson County, and retired from American Fuji Seal and the old Bird and Son. He was the owner of Skybound Ministries, and was a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guthrie and Sue Anna Smith; two sisters, Carolyn Smith and Judy Smith; and two brothers, Clifton Smith and Bernard A. "Slick" Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Duncan Smith; and a son, Paul Landon Smith, both of Cox's Creek; a brother, Roy Smith, of Brandenburg; a sister, Janet Lewis, of Willisburg; a close family friend, who was like a granddaughter, Savannah Jo Quintana, of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jim Bratcher will officiate. Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Kosair Charities.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 3, 2019