Jessie Donald "Willie" Williams, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Plant City, Fla. He was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Evansville, Ind. He retired from Ford Motor Company and the Marine Corps after 35 years of service as a Master Gunnery Sergeant and served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Salt River Masonic Lodge No. 180 in Shepherdsville and Parkway Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his two grandsons, Josh Williams and Jacob Williams; his parents, Carl and Grace Williams; two brothers, Doug Williams and Wayne Williams; and a sister, Mildred Pfingston.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Williams; a son, Phil (Debbie) Williams, of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
His memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Barlow Funeral Home with inurnment in Bardstown Cemetery. Brother Eddie Benton will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to ALS Association.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
