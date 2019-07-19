Jewell Marie Riggs Hagan, 88, of Loretto, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown.
She was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Loretto. She was a retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery with 33 years of service and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. R. Gribbins; her mother, Mary Thelma Newton Mattingly; her father, Joseph Herman Riggs; her stepfather, Thomas Bud Mattingly; two sisters, Geraldine Lucas and Barbara Ann Mudd; and one daughter-in-law, Ann Sandusky.
Survivors include one son, Ronnie Gribbins, of New Haven; one daughter, Judy Mattingly, of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Rhonda Rogers, Charlie Gribbins, Stacey Hicks and Jewell Bryan (Michael); eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; four sisters, Laverne Masterson and Shirley Riggs, both of New Hope, Betty Ballard (Leo), of Holy Cross, and Patsy Cheshire (William Lee), of Jeffersontown; two brothers, Carl Riggs, of Loretto, and Jimmy Riggs (Jeanette), of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street in New Hope. The Rev. Ken Fortener will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Jim Cecil.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Riggs, Carl Riggs, Rodney Vittitow, Cody Rogers, Charlie Gribbins and William Lee Cheshire.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 20, 2019