Jimmie Morrow, 75 of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Bardstown. He was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Bloomfield. He loved cars and was an outdoorsman. He was the owner of Morrow Heating and Air, and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Loraine Dugan Morrow; a brother, Jack Morrow; and a sister, Betty Morrow Greer.
He is survived by his two daughters, Angela Parkerson, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Kimberly Culver, of Lexington; two sisters, LaVonne Brown (Gene), of Bardstown, and Mary Jo Morrow, of Wilmore; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, a host of friends; and a special friend, Imogene Morrow.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Pile will officiate with Pastor Phil Bradley will assist.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 5, 2019