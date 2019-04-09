Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie "Jim" Vaughn. View Sign

Jimmie "Jim" Vaughn, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., went peacefully home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Samuel and Lucy Bowman Vaughn; four brothers; Basil, Elmer, Don and Dorsey Vaughn.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vicki Keith-Vaughn, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three daughters: Teresa Hardin (Ricky), of Bardstown; Pamela Vaughn, of Bardstown; and Regina Bowling (Michael), of New Albany, Ind.; and two stepsons; Jerry W. Edwards II and Phillip Edwards, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren, and many friends and family.

Jim was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio. He served his country by joining the United States Air Force in 1959 and was honorably discharged from service in 1965. He was a 30-year employee of General Electric in Louisville, where he retired in 1996. He married his wife, Vicki Keith, in 2002 and moved to South Florida to enjoy his retirement with love of his life. Jim enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his love. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Palm Beach Gardens and a faithful servant of the Lord.

Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, with the Rev. Mark Judd presiding, followed by full military honors at Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Pallbearers are Dallas Ryan, Mason Ryan, Michael Hardin, Andrew Edwards, Caleb Edwards and Michael Bowling.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to your local Hospice and/or the .

Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Jimmie "Jim" Vaughn, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., went peacefully home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.He was preceded in death by his parents; Samuel and Lucy Bowman Vaughn; four brothers; Basil, Elmer, Don and Dorsey Vaughn.He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vicki Keith-Vaughn, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three daughters: Teresa Hardin (Ricky), of Bardstown; Pamela Vaughn, of Bardstown; and Regina Bowling (Michael), of New Albany, Ind.; and two stepsons; Jerry W. Edwards II and Phillip Edwards, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren, and many friends and family.Jim was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio. He served his country by joining the United States Air Force in 1959 and was honorably discharged from service in 1965. He was a 30-year employee of General Electric in Louisville, where he retired in 1996. He married his wife, Vicki Keith, in 2002 and moved to South Florida to enjoy his retirement with love of his life. Jim enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his love. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Palm Beach Gardens and a faithful servant of the Lord.Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, with the Rev. Mark Judd presiding, followed by full military honors at Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.Pallbearers are Dallas Ryan, Mason Ryan, Michael Hardin, Andrew Edwards, Caleb Edwards and Michael Bowling.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to your local Hospice and/or the .Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel

612 North Lincoln Boulevard

Hodgenville , KY 42748

(270) 358-3552 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.