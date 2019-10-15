Jimmy Lee Tucker, 74, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Durham, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Addie Rowland.
Survivors include his daughter, Dee Phillips, of Bardstown; and five sons, Tyrone Tucker, of Georgia, Larry Lee Tucker, Clay Tucker and Tony Lancaster, all of Bardstown, and Jamie Lancaster, of Elizabethtown.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Rice officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 16, 2019