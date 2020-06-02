JoAnn Marie (Clark) Morris
1954 - 2020
JoAnn Marie Clark Morris, 65, of New Haven, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born July 26, 1954, in New Haven to the late Joseph Allen "Jack´" and Margaret Virginia "Maw" Braden Clark. She retired from Busman's as an office manager. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, John A. "Fox", Earl, Jimmy and Michael "Muncy" Clark; and one sister, Theresa "Flossie" Clark Kennedy.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Henry "Mikey" Morris, of New Haven, one son, Michael Darren Morris (Kristi Dickerson), of New Haven; three brothers, George (Linda), of Nelsonville, Thomas "Wonka" Clark, of Bardstown, and Danny "FLY" (Christy) Clark, of Bardstown; three sisters, Gladys Carter, of New Haven, Mary Wilkerson, of Campbellsville, and Kathy "(Kippy)  Keesey, of New Haven; one granddaughter, Nova Marie Morris; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Catholic Church cemetery.
Visitation is Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with prayer service at 5 p.m. in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home with Father Hardesty Officiating. Visitation will continue Wednesday, June 3, after 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
