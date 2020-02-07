Joanne Burgey Hobbs, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health East. She was born June 8, 1934, in Dodge City, Kan. She was the owner of The Homestead Bed and Breakfast and The Little Green House outside of New Haven. She was a member of Kentucky Crafted Market and Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsman, and a great proponent of tourism in Nelson and LaRue Counties
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard J. Burgey; second husband, Donald T. Hobbs; her parents, Perry C. and Jesse F. Cook; a brother, Benny Cook; and a stepgranddaughter, Brandy Lynn Hobbs.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela S. (Larry) Donahue, of Avon, N.C. and Cindy L. Holt, of Bardstown; four stepchildren, Ronnie Hobbs, Ricky (Denise) Hobbs, Radonna (Steve) Hobbs and Renee Hobbs; four grandchildren, Luke Stevenson, Levi Stevenson, Cameron Taylor, Lauren Kaider; stepgrandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, the Rev. Linda (Fritze) MacDonald, of Mattawan, Mich., and Judi Nassour, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private burial in St. Martin Catholic Church Cemetery. The Rev. Linda MacDonald will officiate.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 8, 2020