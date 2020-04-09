Joe Walker, Sr., 63, of Bardstown passed away, Monday, April 6, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Feb. 10, 1957, in Bardstown. He retired from Kroger and drove a bus for the Nelson County School System. He was also a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vivian Walker; and four sisters, Bobbie Downs, Mary Hahn, Betty Clan and Nancy Nalley.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Walker, of Bardstown; a son, Joe Walker Jr., of Bardstown; two brothers, Harold Walker, of Bardstown, and Ken (Marilyn) Walker, of Bloomfield; two sisters, Theresa (Ken) Donald, of Loudon, Tenn., and Marie Riggs-Sandusky, of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and his father-in-law, Joe Clinard.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may go to The Home of the Innocents.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 10, 2020