Joe Walker Sr. (1957 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences o all the family of Joe Walker. May..."
    - Irene & Harold Dunn
Service Information
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joe Walker, Sr., 63, of Bardstown passed away, Monday, April 6, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Feb. 10, 1957, in Bardstown. He retired from Kroger and drove a bus for the Nelson County School System. He was also a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vivian Walker; and four sisters, Bobbie Downs, Mary Hahn, Betty Clan and Nancy Nalley.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Walker, of Bardstown; a son, Joe Walker Jr., of Bardstown; two brothers, Harold Walker, of Bardstown, and Ken (Marilyn) Walker, of Bloomfield; two sisters, Theresa (Ken) Donald, of Loudon, Tenn., and Marie Riggs-Sandusky, of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and his father-in-law, Joe Clinard.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may go to The Home of the Innocents.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.