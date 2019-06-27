John Alvis Geoghegan, 65, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 17, 1953, to the late Alvis H. and Anita Schneider Geoghegan. John was retired from Joy Mining as an electrician and was of the Catholic faith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Geoghegan; and a sister, Laurie Geoghegan.
He is survived by five sisters, Linda Geoghegan, of Bardstown, Sharon (Bob) Howard, of Lexington, Susan (Bill) Howard, of New Bern, N.C., Anita Geoghegan, of New Bern, N.C., Kathleen Geoghegan, of Lexington; a brother, Mark Geoghegan, of Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.
The family has followed his wishes of cremation and a memorial Mass will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as the celebrant.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 28, 2019