John Cripps Avis, 75, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born on Jan. 29, 1945, in Bardstown to the late James Cripps and Evelyn Yocum Avis. Johnny was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting. He proudly served as a volunteer for the Bardstown Fire Department for many years. He was a former employee at American Greetings and was currently employed by Night Hawk Security at Barton 1792 Distillery. Johnny never met a stranger, if you were fortunate enough to know him, you would know he would drop what he was doing to help anyone out. He was a friend too many, adored his family and was the greatest dad, husband and papaw. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Helton; and a daughter-in-law, Shannon Pinkston.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Ann Dones Avis; children, Stacey (Troy) Conder, Sonya Pinkston and Jamie Pinkston, all of Bardstown; grandsons, Gavin and Trenton Pinkston, and Josh and Chance Conder; four sisters, Elizabeth Coulter, of Shepherdsville, Mary Ann Greenwell, of Bardstown, Carolyn (Gene) Clark and Sarah (Mark) Rogers, both of New Haven; four brothers, Richard (Carol) Avis, of Bloomfield, Jerry (Deann) Avis, Pat (Belva) Avis and David (Regina) Avis, all of Bardstown; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian burial is Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as the celebrant. Interment will be in Boston Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be private at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.