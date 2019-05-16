John D. "Butch" Fogle III, 62, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Norton Hospital. He was born Sept. 1, 1956, in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jr. and Anna Fogle; two sisters, Laura Fogle and Margaret Rose Fogle; a brother, David Michael Fogle Sr. and a niece, Kimberly Ann Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Fogle, of Bardstown; two daughters, Jennifer (Wil Fisher) Fogle, of Bardstown, and Rachel (Derek) Druen, of Springfield; three grandchildren, Josh, Cadance and Bryson; a great-grandchild, Julian; brother and sisters, Denise (Gayle) Woodruff, of Buffalo, N.Y., Susan (Mike) Westoff, of St. Louis, Sherry Fogle, Pat Florence, and Katie (Pat) Clark, all of Bardstown, Robert (Jan) Fogle, of Lexington, and Stacey (Keith) Miles, of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and a longtime friend, Curt Elmore.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Barlow Funeral Home. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go towards his funeral.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 17, 2019