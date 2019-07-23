|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
John F. "Bobby" or "Grumpy" Bartley, 80, of Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Nelson County. He was a retired farmer and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He liked mowing, gardening, being with his family, fostering children for many years and telling stories.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Rose Bartley; his second wife, Patsy Bartley; his father and mother, Joseph Leslie Bartley Sr. and Mary Bessy Gaffney Bartley; four brothers, Charles, Billy, Tommy and Junior Bartley; one brother-in-law, Jim Riggs; and one granddaughter, Jenna Rose Bartley.
Survivors include his wife, Marcella Reid Bartley; 10 children, Frank Bartley (Becky) and Jeff Bartley (Janene) both of Greenbriar, Jerry Bartley (Rena), of Holy Cross, Trish Bartley (Linus), of New Haven, Todd Bartley (Jayne), Wayne Bartley (Melissa) and Margaret Mattingly (Jody), all of Springfield, John Bartley (Rita), of Culvertown, Babbette Renn (Kirs), of Bardstown, and Hope Godsey (Ron), of Nevada; two stepchildren, James Woodrum (Mary), of Springfield, and Amanda Wise (Jason), of Campbellsville; 55 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren; a host of foster children; five siblings, Doc Bartley (Pat), of New Hope, Pat Bartley (Shirley), of Culvertown, Martha Wilmouth (Neil), Ann Garner (Tom), of Bardstown and Edith Riggs, of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. The Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and 9-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Dennis May.
Pallbearers are Wayne Bartley, Robbie Musk, Patrick Bartley, Michael Todd Bartley, Brandon Bartley, Joe Joe Mattingly and J. T. Godsey; Honorary Pallbearers are Eric Bartley, Brian Lanham and Phillip Hull.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 24, 2019
