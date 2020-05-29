John Felix Johnson, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 7, 1960, in Elizabethtown to William L. and Elsie R. Johnson. Johnny worked for himself and loved hanging around the farm with his family, friends and pets.

He loved to joke around and make people laugh. Johnny was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rikki Tinnell Johnson; three daughters, Joni Lynn Summers (Shefton Taylor), Allison Johnson (Wayne Heath), Paige Fancher (Nick), one son, Joe Johnson; two sisters, Regina Best (Bobby), Becky Frazier (Gene), and nine grandchildren, Rachael, 24, Nicholas, 22, Thomas, 21, Julie, 20, Kaylynn, 12, Aliviah 7, Peighton, 4, Olive, 4, and Carmella, 2; and his devoted dogs, Delilah and Gus.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Rhonda Allen.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Elizabethtown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store